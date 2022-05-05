© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Moment of Science

The World's Largest Colony of Fish Nests

By Paul Patton
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:27 AM EDT
The Weddell Sea is still a vastly unexplored area, as it is difficult to both reach and research.
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
/
Flickr
The Weddell Sea is still a vastly unexplored area, as it is difficult to both reach and research.

The Weddell Sea lies off the coast of Antarctica, between the Antarctic Peninsula and the continent itself. Much of it is covered with ice. It is one of the most remote and treacherous portions of the world’s oceans. Its ecology is still poorly explored.

In 2022 a team of researchers reported a major discovery about this mysterious sea. The expedition traveled aboard the German research vessel Polarstern, a ship specially designed to plow through ice-strewn polar waters. They observed the sea floor using an automated platform towed by a cable extending from the ship. They were surprised when video images showed a seemingly endless array of fish nests covering the seafloor.

The nests belonged to a species called Jonah’s icefish. This species was already of great interest to physiologists because of its special adaptations for survival in chilly Antarctic waters. Each nest was circular, about twenty inches in diameter, and usually tended by a single adult fish. Each contained between fifteen hundred and two thousand eggs.

What was remarkable about the colonial nesting site was its immense size. The underwater platform took more than four hours to traverse the colony. After a careful survey, the researchers estimated that the site potentially contained up to sixty million nests spread over an area of more than ninety square miles. This is roughly as large as the city of Orlando, Florida. Other species of fishes build colonial nesting sites, but none were previously known to contain more than a few hundred nests, at most.

The discovery is unprecedented. It shows that icefish play a much larger role in the ecology of the seas around Antarctica than biologists suspected.

Reviewer: Thomas Desvignes, University of Oregon

Read more

Sources

A Moment of Science
Maggie Crady
See stories by Maggie Crady