© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Moment of Science

When Pigs Fly: Hope for Heart Patients in Designed Swine

By Yaël Ksander
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
The idea of turning to other species for organs has been around for about a century.
The idea of turning to other species for organs has been around for about a century.

Bacon, sausage, and other pork products aren’t generally considered heart-healthy foods. But for those with heart failure, pigs might one day offer a healthy option. In January 2022, surgeons at the University of Maryland performed the first successful transplantation of a pig’s heart into a human patient. While genetically-modified pig organs are not yet been approved for regular use, the FDA granted the patient emergency authorization to undergo the experimental surgery as a last resort to save his life.

While this patient was not eligible to receive a human heart, the chances of receiving one are slim for those who are. Annually, only around half of the 4,000 Americans waiting for a heart transplant receive one. Just a third of hearts donated prove suitable for transplantation. 

For over a century, scientists have turned to other species for their organs – from skin to kidneys to corneas.  The practice is called xenotransplantation.  In 1964, a chimpanzee’s was the first animal heart to beat in a human chest – for only 90 seconds. Twenty years later, a baboon heart gave Baby Fae 21 days. Gene editing revived prospects for xenotransplantation. 2021 saw the first successful transfer of a pig kidney to a brain-dead human – an important step toward xenotransplantation for living recipients 

The success of xenotransplantation has been curtailed by the body’s tendency to reject foreign substances – whether flu virus or a different species’ body part. Every organ recipient must take immunosuppressives to limit the likelihood of rejection; animal parts are particularly unwelcome. The pig whose heart was transferred had been genetically engineered to be more compatible with a human host. 

Pigs still don’t fly. Designed swine, however, could offer a different kind of miracle.

Read more

Sources

A Moment of Science
Maggie Crady
See stories by Maggie Crady