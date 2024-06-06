Coffee Connotations

Grab a cup of your favorite brew and get ready to perk up as we travel the coffee trading routes from the Arabian Peninsula to Western Europe. This hour, we’ll explore the musical connotations of coffee in the sixteenth to eighteenth centuries and learn about meanings associated with the drink, its consumers, and spaces of consumption. Musicians are depicted in some of the earliest illustrations of coffeehouses in 16th century Türkiye. These spaces remained closely connected to music making as coffeehouses began to spread throughout Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries.

PLAYLIST

Orient-occident: 1200-1700

Hespèrion XXI

Alia Vox 2006 / 829410084161

Anon. (arr. D. Cantemir)

Tr.1 Murass'a Usul Düyek (Makam Rast) (4:40)

Segment A:

J.S. Bach, The Coffee Cantata

Amor Artis Chorale and Baroque Orchestra

Lyrichord Early Music / LEMS8039

J.S. Bach

Tr.9 Recitative: Du boses Kind, du loses Madchen (0:35)

Tr.10 Aria: Ei, wie schmeckt der Coffee susse (4:15)

Tr.11 Recitative: Wenn du mir nicht den Kaffee lasst (1:08)

Tr.12 Aria: Madchen, die von harten Sinnen (2:24)

Musick for severall friends: English 17th century theatre music

Newberry Consort; Mary Springfels, conductor

Harmonia Mundi 1989 / HMU907013DI

John Wilson

Tr.11 Cheerful Ayres or Ballads: Awake, awake! The morne will never rise (2:01)

Tr.12 Wherefore peep'st thou, envious day? (2:46)

MAYNARD, J.: XII Wonders of the World (The) / RAVENSCROFT, T.: Yonder comes a courteous Knight

The Consort of Musicke ; Anthony Rooley, conductor

Decca 2010 / 00028947847625

[Originally issued l'Oiseau-Lyre 1980 / DSLO 545]

Tobias Hume

Tr.14 The First Part of Ayres: Tobacco, tobacco (1:46)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Orient-occident: 1200-1700

Hespèrion XXI

Alia Vox 2006 / 829410084161

Anon. (arr. D. Cantemir)

Tr.21: Turna (Makam 'Uzäl Sakil) (excerpt of 3:44)

Segment B:

The Palais-Royal

Ensemble Battistin

ABC Classics 2006 / Label ID# 196292178517

Nicolas Bernier

Tr. 21 L'Astre dont chaque nuit la clarte douce et pure (That Star, whose soft, pure radiance each night) (0:56)

Tr. 22 Air gai: Cafe, du jus de la bouteille (Coffee, of the draught in the bottle) (4:17)

Tr. 23 Recitative: Quand und habille main t'apprete (When a skillfull hand prepares you) (0:34) [CUT if needed]

Tr. 24 Air gai: O toi, liqueur que j'aime (O thou, liquid that I love) (6:32)

Royal delight: 17th C. ballads & dances.

King's Noyse

Harmonia Mundi 2005 / HMX 2907370.71

Anon.

Disc 2, Tr.23 Nottingham Ale (2:47)

Featured Release:

Routes du café

Ensemble Masques

Alpha 2019 / ALPHA543

Nayî Osman Dede

Tr.1 Taksim ney (2:39)

Tr.10 Taksim oud (1:09)

Tr.12 Taksim ney II (:56)

Tr.11 Rast Dilârâ Saz Semâî (4:12)

Tr.15 Wahda sarabande (3:51)