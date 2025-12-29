We’re caroling through the centuries as we explore the origins of traditional Christmas songs. Outside the early music community, Christmas music is one of few contemporary traditions that continues to rely on centuries-old tunes and texts. From the medieval English roots of the carol to Renaissance takes on enduring Christmas favorites, we’ve got more than five centuries of holiday joy. On our featured release, Alexander Lingas and Cappella Romana reconstruct Christmas at the English court, where King Henry IV received Byzantine Emperor Manuel II in festive style.

PLAYLIST

Christmas Vespers

Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell

Avie Records | AV2306 (2013)

Michael Praetorius

Tr. 4 Puer natus (4:49)

Segment A:

Grantjoie: A minstrel’s journey

Strada

Analekta | AN28811 (1998)

Anonymous, arr. Pierre Langevin

Tr. 7 Carole de Renart (3:20)

Christmas Carols

The Taverner Consort, Andrew Parrott

Erato - Parlophone | 5099950368051 (2009)

Anonymous

Disc 3, Tr. 1 Veni veni Emmanuel (3:23)

Deo Gratias Anglia: Medieval English Carols

Alamire

Obsidian | CD709 (2012)

Anonymous

T.7: Deo Gratias Anglia (Agincourt Carol) (4:25)

The Service of Venus and Mars

Gothic Voices, Christopher Page

Hyperion | 00602448797162 (1987)

Anonymous

Tr. 7 There is no rose of swych vertu (3:47)

Trionfi d’amore et della morte

Piffaro, The Concord Ensemble

Sono Luminus | DOR-90312 (2003)

Anonymous

Tr. 4 Ecco’l Messia (2:20)

Deo gracias Anglia!

Alamire, David Skinner

Obsidian | OBSID-CD709 (2012)

Anonymous

Tr. 6 Nowell sing we (2:34)

Christmas

The Gesualdo Six, Owain Park

Hyperion | 00602448804891 (2019)

Anonymous, arranged by Brian Kay

Tr. 6 Gaudete (1:53)

On Yoolis Night

Anonymous 4

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907099DI (1993)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Lullay, lullow I saw a swete semely syght (2:50)

Christmas Carols

The Taverner Consort, Andrew Parrott

Erato - Parlophone | 5099950368051 (2009)

Anonymous

Disc 3, Tr. 13 Swete was the song the Virgin soong (2:30)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Christmas Carols

The Taverner Consort, Andrew Parrott

Erato - Parlophone | 5099950368051 (2009)

Traditional

Disc 3, Tr. 11 Il est ne le divin enfant

Segment B:

Orlando di Lasso: Prophetiae Sibyllarum, Christmas Motets

Weser-Renaissance Bremen, Manfred Cordes

CPO | 777468-2 (2010)

Orlando di Lasso

Tr. 22 Resonet in laudibus (4:02)

Renaissance Christmas Music

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen

Vox | VOX-NX-2604 (2024 re-release?)

Anonymous / Johannes Eccard

Tr. 2 Veni redemptor gentium - Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (2:56)

Jan Pieterzoon Sweelinck: Cantiones Sacrae

Gesualdo Consort Amsterdam, Harry van der Kamp

Glossa | GCD922406 (2011)

Jan Pieterzoon Sweelinck

Tr. 13 Hodie Christus natus est, SwWV 163 (2:46)

Featured release:

A Byzantine Emperor at King Henry’s Court

Cappella Romana, Alexander Lingas

Cappella Records | CR427 (2023)

Kosmas of Jerusalem

Tr. 7 Ode 9 with Megalynária (4:58)

Anonymous

Tr. 13 Gloria in excelsis (3:18)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal