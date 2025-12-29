Caroling Through the Centuries
We’re caroling through the centuries as we explore the origins of traditional Christmas songs. Outside the early music community, Christmas music is one of few contemporary traditions that continues to rely on centuries-old tunes and texts. From the medieval English roots of the carol to Renaissance takes on enduring Christmas favorites, we’ve got more than five centuries of holiday joy. On our featured release, Alexander Lingas and Cappella Romana reconstruct Christmas at the English court, where King Henry IV received Byzantine Emperor Manuel II in festive style.
PLAYLIST
Christmas Vespers
Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell
Avie Records | AV2306 (2013)
Michael Praetorius
Tr. 4 Puer natus (4:49)
Segment A:
Grantjoie: A minstrel’s journey
Strada
Analekta | AN28811 (1998)
Anonymous, arr. Pierre Langevin
Tr. 7 Carole de Renart (3:20)
Christmas Carols
The Taverner Consort, Andrew Parrott
Erato - Parlophone | 5099950368051 (2009)
Anonymous
Disc 3, Tr. 1 Veni veni Emmanuel (3:23)
Deo Gratias Anglia: Medieval English Carols
Alamire
Obsidian | CD709 (2012)
Anonymous
T.7: Deo Gratias Anglia (Agincourt Carol) (4:25)
The Service of Venus and Mars
Gothic Voices, Christopher Page
Hyperion | 00602448797162 (1987)
Anonymous
Tr. 7 There is no rose of swych vertu (3:47)
Trionfi d’amore et della morte
Piffaro, The Concord Ensemble
Sono Luminus | DOR-90312 (2003)
Anonymous
Tr. 4 Ecco’l Messia (2:20)
Deo gracias Anglia!
Alamire, David Skinner
Obsidian | OBSID-CD709 (2012)
Anonymous
Tr. 6 Nowell sing we (2:34)
Christmas
The Gesualdo Six, Owain Park
Hyperion | 00602448804891 (2019)
Anonymous, arranged by Brian Kay
Tr. 6 Gaudete (1:53)
On Yoolis Night
Anonymous 4
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907099DI (1993)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Lullay, lullow I saw a swete semely syght (2:50)
Christmas Carols
The Taverner Consort, Andrew Parrott
Erato - Parlophone | 5099950368051 (2009)
Anonymous
Disc 3, Tr. 13 Swete was the song the Virgin soong (2:30)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Christmas Carols
The Taverner Consort, Andrew Parrott
Erato - Parlophone | 5099950368051 (2009)
Traditional
Disc 3, Tr. 11 Il est ne le divin enfant
Segment B:
Orlando di Lasso: Prophetiae Sibyllarum, Christmas Motets
Weser-Renaissance Bremen, Manfred Cordes
CPO | 777468-2 (2010)
Orlando di Lasso
Tr. 22 Resonet in laudibus (4:02)
Renaissance Christmas Music
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen
Vox | VOX-NX-2604 (2024 re-release?)
Anonymous / Johannes Eccard
Tr. 2 Veni redemptor gentium - Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (2:56)
Jan Pieterzoon Sweelinck: Cantiones Sacrae
Gesualdo Consort Amsterdam, Harry van der Kamp
Glossa | GCD922406 (2011)
Jan Pieterzoon Sweelinck
Tr. 13 Hodie Christus natus est, SwWV 163 (2:46)
Featured release:
A Byzantine Emperor at King Henry’s Court
Cappella Romana, Alexander Lingas
Cappella Records | CR427 (2023)
Kosmas of Jerusalem
Tr. 7 Ode 9 with Megalynária (4:58)
Anonymous
Tr. 13 Gloria in excelsis (3:18)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal