Early Americas: New England and the Mid Atlantic

This hour, we’re continuing our series on music in and about the Americas during the first centuries of colonization, with a focus on the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coasts of what is now the United States. We’ll hear psalms carried by religious refugees, earthy polyphony by New England singing-school masters, and favorites of the myriad European visitors and settlers who, along with the Algonquian and Iroquoian peoples they occupied, shaped the region’s soundscape between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries. On our featured recording, the ensemble La Compagnia del Madrigale takes us back across the pond for Giaches de Wert’s Ninth Book of Madrigals.

PLAYLIST

Rose of Sharon: 100 Years of American Music

Ensemble Phoenix Munich, Joel Fredericksen

Harmonia Mundi | HMC902085DI (2011)

William Billings

Tr. 9 I am the Rose of Sharon (4:33)

Segment A:

Music in Golden-Age Florence, 1250–1750

La Morra, Corina Marti, Michal Gondko

Ramee | RAM2206 (2024)

Heinrich Isaac

Tr. 13 Nè più bella di queste (4:44)

Flores de España

Chant 1450

Christophorus | CHR77374 (2013)

Antonio Ribera

Tr. 16 Ave Maria (2:36)

Music from the Spanish Kingdoms

Circa 1500, Nancy Hadden

CRD Records | CRD3447 (2012)

Anonymous

Tr. 4 Mi racomando (:55)

Dowland: Songs for Tenor and Lute; A Musicall Banquet

Nigel Rogers

Erato | 190295313654 (2020)

John Dowland

Tr. 9 Far from triumphing court (3:34)

Francis Cutting: Lute Music

Domenico Cerasani

Brilliant Classics | BC96099 (2020)

Francis Cutting

Tr. 1 Sir Walter Raleigh’s Galliard (1:33)

The Topping Tooters of the Town: Music of the London Waits, 1580–1650

The City Musick, William Lyons

Avie Records | AV2364 (2017)

John Dowland

Tr. 18 Psalm 100, "All people that on earth do dwell" (2:27)

Thomas Ravenscroft

Tr. 21 Psalm 117, "O praise the Lord, all ye nations" (1:13)

A Gift to be Simple

The Gregg Smith Singers

The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1136 (2004)

Henry Ainsworth

Tr. 17 Psalm 84 (:50)

Leonora Duarte: The Complete Works

Sonnambula, Elizabeth Weinfeld, Teju Cole

Centaur | CRC3685 (2019)

Leonora Duarte

Tr.1 Sinfonia a 5 No. 4 (2:12)

Souterliedekens

Camerata Trajectina

Globe 6020 (2014)

Gherardus Mes

Tr. 1 Psalm 35 (2:34)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

And Glory Shone Around

The Rose Ensemble

Rose Records | Rose009 (2014)

John Playford

Tr. 20 The English Dancing Master: Scotch Cap - Juice of Barley

Segment B:

Songs of the American Land

Salli Terri, Jack Halloran Quartet, Roger Wagner Chorale

Warner Classics - Parlophone | 5099908293954 (2011)

Traditional

Tr. 3 On Springfield Mountain (3:33)

Early American Choral Music

His Majestie’s Clerkes, Paul Hillier

HCX3957048DI (1992)

William Billings

Tr. 7 Jordan (2:50)

And Glory Shone Around

The Rose Ensemble

Rose Records | Rose009 (2014)

Daniel Read

Tr. 7 Sherburne (1:42)

Lost Music of Early America: Music of the Moravians

Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman

Telarc | 00888072235809 (1998)

Jeremiah Dencke

Tr. 3 Meine seele erhebet den hern (1:41)

Anonymous

Tr. 31 Jesus Makes my Heart Rejoice (:43)

Featured release:

Giaches de Wert, Nono libro de madrigali

La Compagnia del Madrigale

GCD922813 (2026)

Giaches de Wert

Tr. 5 Quel rossignol, che sí soave piagne (5:39)

Tr. 13 Ha Ninfe adorne, e belle (2:46)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal