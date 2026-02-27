© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Artist Carrie Hott slows down the internet

By Kayte Young
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Carrie Hott in brown jacket standing in front of desk with papers and many tools and material. There is a bookshelf filled with books on the wall behind her.
Kayte Young
Artist and Designer Carrie Hott stands in her studio in the Fine Arts Building at Indiana University.

Carrie Hott likes to tinker. She takes apart electronics and tries to figure out how they work. She once did a residency at the UC Davis Center for Spaceflight Research. A recent project involves a pocket-sized, solar-powered internet server that hosts a website that she coded herself.

Researching Carrie Hott’s work got Kayte wondering, what is it that artists do? How is their inquiry different from—or the same as—scientific or technological inquiry? We touch on those questions and more in our conversation.

overhead view of white desktop with many items, tools and materials on it, including interiors of electronics
Carrie Hott likes to tinker, especially these days with a pocket-sized computer called, "raspberry pi."

Carrie Hott is an artist, designer and educator. She is Assistant Professor of graphic design in the studio art department in the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design at Indiana University, Bloomington.

Her current project, How to Slow Internet, focuses on, “collaborative experimentation with small scale communication technology in order to better consider the large scale communications infrastructure on which we increasingly depend.”

You can explore past projects (includingLamps That Sense Us, andOur Shiver) on her website.

Kayte recommends watching a series of videos from a project called Room of Edges. 

Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
