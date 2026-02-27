Artist Carrie Hott slows down the internet

Carrie Hott likes to tinker. She takes apart electronics and tries to figure out how they work. She once did a residency at the UC Davis Center for Spaceflight Research. A recent project involves a pocket-sized, solar-powered internet server that hosts a website that she coded herself.

Researching Carrie Hott’s work got Kayte wondering, what is it that artists do? How is their inquiry different from—or the same as—scientific or technological inquiry? We touch on those questions and more in our conversation.

Carrie Hott likes to tinker, especially these days with a pocket-sized computer called, "raspberry pi."

Carrie Hott is an artist, designer and educator. She is Assistant Professor of graphic design in the studio art department in the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design at Indiana University, Bloomington.

Her current project, How to Slow Internet, focuses on, “collaborative experimentation with small scale communication technology in order to better consider the large scale communications infrastructure on which we increasingly depend.”

You can explore past projects (includingLamps That Sense Us, andOur Shiver) on her website.

Kayte recommends watching a series of videos from a project called Room of Edges.