Raising the roof at an underground bar

The Blockhouse Bar is tucked under another staple of the Bloomington arts scene; The Back Door . Like the best kind of joints that live under other good spots, it’s not the most easily found place. But once you find it, there’s pretty much always something going on. The number of record release events for local bands that have taken place at the Blockhouse somehow averages out to be far higher than the actual number of albums releases in that same amount of time. Nobody knows how they do it.

They also keep a regular calendar of nice and predictable events notched between comedy shows, touring bands, benefit shows, and all the other kinds of things that go down at the Blockhouse. Tyler Lake spoke with Kaiya Grundmann, the Booking & Promotions Manager, about all the ways they stay busy over at The Blockhouse Bar.