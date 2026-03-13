Essence London channels pain into play

Art is transformative.

Artists can take difficult, traumatic, devastating life events and craft them into songs, stories, sculptures, drawings--even comedy. Art can be a place to work through our struggles, both as creators and as audiences.

Writer and cross-genre artist Essence London went through a terrible time as the editor of a literary publication. As she put it, “I went viral, in the bad way, on twitter.”

She found a way to process the experience over time, by making a board game called Yet Another Lit Mag.

We talk about what goes into game development and we test out the game in the studio, this week on Nice Work.