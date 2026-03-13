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Nice Work

Essence London channels pain into play

By Kayte Young
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Essence London in a recording studio with her game, "et Another Lit Mag Orang and blue lighting visible in the background
Kayte Young/WFIU
Essence London in the Nice Work studio with the beta version of her game, "Yet Another Lit Mag."

Art is transformative.

Artists can take difficult, traumatic, devastating life events and craft them into songs, stories, sculptures, drawings--even comedy. Art can be a place to work through our struggles, both as creators and as audiences.

Writer and cross-genre artist Essence London went through a terrible time as the editor of a literary publication. As she put it, “I went viral, in the bad way, on twitter.”

She found a way to process the experience over time, by making a board game called Yet Another Lit Mag.

We talk about what goes into game development and we test out the game in the studio, this week on Nice Work.

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Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
See stories by Kayte Young