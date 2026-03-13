© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

Yet Another Literary Board Game?

Published March 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Essence London standing in front of exhibit with process images from Yet Another Lit Mag game in black and white and yellow.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Essence London shares pieces from her game development processs for "Yet Another Lit Mag," at a tabletop game exhibit at the Waldon Art Center, Bloomington, IN.

Art is transformative.

Artists can take difficult, traumatic, devastating life events and craft them into songs, stories, sculptures, drawings--even comedy. Art can be a place to work through our struggles, both as creators and as audiences.

Writer and cross-genre artist Essence London went through a terrible time as the editor of a literary publication. As she put it, “I went viral, in the bad way, on twitter.”

She found a way to process the experience over time, by making a board game called Yet Another Lit Mag.

We talk about what goes into game development and we test out the game in the studio, this week on Nice Work.

Home Movies and a Lot More at the IU Moving Image Archive

Five people standing in front of an old-fashioned theatre
Courtesy of IULMIA
The IULMIA team (from left to right) Carmel Curtis, Caleb Allison, Jamie Thomas, Charlie Allen and Maddye Webb-Mitchell in front of the Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, Indiana.

The sound of a 16mm projector at a film screening is a rare thing to encounter these days. But when I do, it brings back memories of grade school classrooms, lights out, window shades drawn, the teacher often struggling with the equipment, kids murmuring and getting restless in anticipation of the film we were about to watch. It was almost always something educational. I remember one about all the sea creatures you might spot in tide pools. We watched that one ahead of a field trip to the beach.

Informational films, like the ones we watched in school, are the kind of thing you might find in the IU Libraries Moving Image Archive, also known as IULMIA. They house a unique collection of films.

Kayte Young spoke with the director, Carmel Curtis, to learn all about the archive and ways to explore the collection. We talk about their ongoing series You (Probably) Haven’t Seen this Before, where they screen a curated selection of mostly 16mm films from the archive. The next one is March 26 at 5:30 in the IULMIA screening room. This one is put together by guest curator, Essence London and will feature home movies.

Follow the Moving Image Archive on Instagram to keep up with events.

No Snobs on a Bike Polo Court (Please!)

Three people riding bicycles carrying small mallets chase a ball while playing a game of hardcourt bike polo.
Tyler Lake
Bike riders gather at Building Trades park in Bloomington twice a week to play the somewhat novel sport of bike polo.

Out in Building Trades Park on Bloomington's near west side some people meet up a couple times a week, weather permitting, to connect with each other. But also, to play bike polo. They are called Bloomington Bike Polo.

This crew, a lot of them, have volunteered at the Bloomington Community Bike Project, and there is a DIY spirit to the whole affair. Generally speaking, they are the kinds of people that like to make things, like to do things, and like to help others make and do things. It’s a good bunch.

They are out on the basketball court of Building and Trades Park from 5:30 p.m. to dark on Thursdays and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, again, weather permitting. They welcome new players and even have bikes and gear to help get you started. But if you would rather, you can just watch them play what turns out to be a fast-paced and oddly graceful game. It looks like a ton of fun.

Nice Work host Tyler Lake went to find out what makes him think it’s different than a lot of other sports.

Tags
Nice Work Episode