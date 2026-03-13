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Nice Work

Home Movies and a Lot More at the IU Moving Image Archive

By Kayte Young
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Five people standing in front of an old-fashioned theatre
Courtesy of IULMIA
The IULMIA team (from left to right) Carmel Curtis, Caleb Allison, Jamie Thomas, Charlie Allen and Maddye Webb-Mitchell in front of the Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, Indiana.

The sound of a 16mm projector at a film screening is a rare thing to encounter these days. But when I do, it brings back memories of grade school classrooms, lights out, window shades drawn, the teacher often struggling with the equipment, kids murmuring and getting restless in anticipation of the film we were about to watch. It was almost always something educational. I remember one about all the sea creatures you might spot in tide pools. We watched that one ahead of a field trip to the beach.

Informational films, like the ones we watched in school, are the kind of thing you might find in the IU Libraries Moving Image Archive, also known as IULMIA. They house a unique collection of films.

Kayte Young spoke with the director, Carmel Curtis, to learn all about the archive and ways to explore the collection. We talk about their ongoing series You (Probably) Haven’t Seen this Before, where they screen a curated selection of mostly 16mm films from the archive. The next one is March 26 at 5:30 in the IULMIA screening room. This one is put together by guest curator, Essence London and will feature home movies.

Follow the Moving Image Archive on Instagram to keep up with events.

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Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
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