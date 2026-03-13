Home Movies and a Lot More at the IU Moving Image Archive

The sound of a 16mm projector at a film screening is a rare thing to encounter these days. But when I do, it brings back memories of grade school classrooms, lights out, window shades drawn, the teacher often struggling with the equipment, kids murmuring and getting restless in anticipation of the film we were about to watch. It was almost always something educational. I remember one about all the sea creatures you might spot in tide pools. We watched that one ahead of a field trip to the beach.

Informational films, like the ones we watched in school, are the kind of thing you might find in the IU Libraries Moving Image Archive, also known as IULMIA. They house a unique collection of films.

Kayte Young spoke with the director, Carmel Curtis, to learn all about the archive and ways to explore the collection. We talk about their ongoing series You (Probably) Haven’t Seen this Before, where they screen a curated selection of mostly 16mm films from the archive. The next one is March 26 at 5:30 in the IULMIA screening room. This one is put together by guest curator, Essence London and will feature home movies.

Follow the Moving Image Archive on Instagram to keep up with events.