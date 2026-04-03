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Nice Work

R.E.M. Super (Cover) Group

By Tyler Lake
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
A band including Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy and Mike Mills plays in front of a crowd.
Tyler Lake
Michael Shannon, Jason Narducy, and murders row of musicians were joined onstage my R.E.M.'s Mike Mills at the Bluebird as they cover that band's record Life's Rich Pageant.

Nice Work Host Tyler Lake caught a bit of a strange show at the Bluebird recently. A cover band fronted by the actor Michael Shannon, known for his intense performances in The Shape of Water, Boardwalk Empire, Nocturnal Animals, and if none of that is ringing a bell, he played Zod in the 2013 Superman revisit Man of Steel. He was joined by some indie rock all-stars, including Jason Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk), Jon Wurster (The Mountain Goats), John Stirratt (Wilco), Dag Juhlin, and Vijay Tellis-Nayak.

They were touring, or covering, or touring a cover (?) of R.E.M.’s 1986 record Life’s Rich Pageant. Mostly playing larger cities, they made an exception to come to Bloomington, likely on account of Life’s Rich Pageant having been recorded just outside of town at John Mellencamp’s Belmont Mall Studio. Writer and critic Stephen Deusner joined Tyler in the studio to talk about that show and what it meant for him and other R.E.M. fans.

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Tyler Lake
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