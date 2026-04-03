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Nice Work

Voces Novae Breaks Out of the Chamber

By Kayte Young
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo taken indoors, Susan Swaney in the foreground, standing before a music stand, eyes closed, arms lifted, five people standing around her, looking at her, music stands in front of them, mouths open in song.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Susan Swaney (R, foreground), Artistic Director of the chamber choir Voces Novae, leads members of the choir during a rehearsal at the Unitarian Universalists Church in Bloomington (L-R, Mike Mattner, Mary Craig, Karen Gahl-Mills, Will Witters, Abby Henkel Roman). They are rehearsing a piece composed by Abby Henkel Roman for their April 12th Concert, "For One or For All?"

Voces Novae is a Bloomington based chamber choir with a mission “to use music, and the arts generally, to explore ideas that enrich and inform our daily experience.” They do this by breaking out of the “chamber,” so to speak: performing in unexpected places, with surprising elements. Through their music they explore ideas, concepts and themes - building programs that incorporate visual elements, narration, and once they commissioned local artist Sam Bartlett to create projected “crankies” to assist with the storytelling.

Kayte Young spoke with Artistic Director, Susan Swaney and soprano and composer Abby Henkel Roman about how they invite audiences into their work, even those who may not initially be drawn to choral music.

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Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
See stories by Kayte Young