Voces Novae Breaks Out of the Chamber

Voces Novae is a Bloomington based chamber choir with a mission “to use music, and the arts generally, to explore ideas that enrich and inform our daily experience.” They do this by breaking out of the “chamber,” so to speak: performing in unexpected places, with surprising elements. Through their music they explore ideas, concepts and themes - building programs that incorporate visual elements, narration, and once they commissioned local artist Sam Bartlett to create projected “crankies” to assist with the storytelling.

Kayte Young spoke with Artistic Director, Susan Swaney and soprano and composer Abby Henkel Roman about how they invite audiences into their work, even those who may not initially be drawn to choral music.