Beyond product design

Art is everywhere, according to Nice Work host Tyler Lake who cannoth elp but dwell on the materials, forms, and graphic treatments of the endless supply of consumer products that surround us all. Clothes, furniture, transportation, even the mundane like packaged food and cleaning supplies all come uncomfortably wrapped up inside of some form of art. Designers, often artists in their own right, create products that are rooted in a greater artistic ideals in mind while the commercial world finds its place in art through commentary, recontextualization, and direct aesthetic imitation.

What separates art from commerce has often been the crass commercializing that art was meant to rise above; that line is so fuzzy now, maybe always has been, that it may well be what really separates them is quantity. Turning a designer’s good idea into a real-world product, manufactured in dizzying quantities, meeting the requirements of legislators, quality control, the customer, and the C-suite is the hard workof a product developer. There is even more to it, and Debra Pearson , Co-Director of the Center for Innovative Merchandising, Co-Faculty Advisor for the Retail Studies Organization, and Senior Lecturer in Merchandising at Eskenazi School of Art Architecture and Design at Indiana University, tells Tyler all about how our favorite products go from idea to inventory.

High school theatre director challenges students and audiences.

Alex Chambers The boys dressing room at Bloomington High School North's theater has a drawer that helps them make up stuff.

Bloomington has plenty of visual and studio art that will get you thinking, from the I Fell downtown to the Eskenazi and Grunwald galleries on campus. There’s also music that pushes boundaries, from the Back Door and the Blockhouse to the Jacobs’ New Music Ensemble.

We’ve encountered less thought-provoking theatre – although not none. The Jewish Theatre of Bloomington’s production 4000 Miles, from a few months before Nice Work launched, was one example of a play that was both well-produced and left us thinking. It wasn’t avant-garde, but experimentation is only one way of being thought-provoking. And it’s no guarantee.

Another place we’ve seen thought-provoking theatre in the past year? Bloomington High School North. They did an impressive production of the new(ish) musical Hadestown in the spring of 2025, and then, that fall, they put on Eugene Ionesco’s Rhinoceros. Rhinoceros is not the first absurdist play, but it was one of the most influential. It was written in 1959, and it’s as weird as ever.

So Alex Chambers went over to North High School to talk with their new theatre director, Noel Koontz, about why he had his students put on a play a lot of theatre majors don’t even read until grad school.

BHSN’s spring musical is God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. It’s based on the Kurt Vonnegut novel, and it’s one of the first musicals written by Alan Menken, who would go on to write the music for Disney’s Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more. God Bless You, Mr. Rosewaterruns April 17-19 at Bloomington High School North.

The Nice Work Hosts Take Their Time

Kayte Young/WFIU Nice Work host, Tyler Lake, has an unusual car. He worries about possible catastrophic failure. But the car has its charms, and Tyler is smitten.

On a weekend afternoon in late winter, the hosts of Nice Work decided to go to the Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum in Greene County. It’s been on our list of culturally interesting spots in Southern Indiana that we want to do stories about.

The trip didn’t quite turn out as we planned. But it did get us thinking about how we spend our time.

CREDITS

This episode was produced and edited by Kayte Young. We get production help from Danny William, Holly Wilkerson, Karl Templeton, Leo Paes, Jillian Blackburn and Jonah Ballard.

Our theme music was composed and performed by Alan Davis. Additional music from Universal Production Music. The executive producer is Eric Bolstridge