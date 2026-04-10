© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nice Work

High school theatre director challenges students and audiences.

By Alex Chambers
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
In the foreground, the front of an open drawer with an index card attached that says "make-up stuff" in handwritten letters. Inside the drawer, out of focus, is a label with pictures of people in gray hair and beards that says "Aging" at the top.
Alex Chambers
The boys dressing room at Bloomington High School North's theater has a drawer that helps them make up stuff.

Bloomington has plenty of visual and studio art that will get you thinking, from the I Fell downtown to the Eskenazi and Grunwald galleries on campus. There’s also music that pushes boundaries, from the Back Door and the Blockhouse to the Jacobs’ New Music Ensemble.

We’ve encountered less thought-provoking theatre – although not none. The Jewish Theatre of Bloomington’s production 4000 Miles, from a few months before Nice Work launched, was one example of a play that was both well-produced and left us thinking. It wasn’t avant-garde, but experimentation is only one way of being thought-provoking. And it’s no guarantee.

Another place we’ve seen thought-provoking theatre in the past year? Bloomington High School North. They did an impressive production of the new(ish) musical Hadestown in the spring of 2025, and then, that fall, they put on Eugene Ionesco’s Rhinoceros. Rhinoceros is not the first absurdist play, but it was one of the most influential. It was written in 1959, and it’s as weird as ever.

So Alex Chambers went over to North High School to talk with their new theatre director, Noel Koontz, about why he had his students put on a play a lot of theatre majors don’t even read until grad school.

BHSN’s spring musical is God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. It’s based on the Kurt Vonnegut novel, and it’s one of the first musicals written by Alan Menken, who would go on to write the music for Disney’s Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and more. God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater runs April 17-19 at Bloomington High School North.

Tags
Nice Work Story
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers