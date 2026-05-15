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Nice Work

Miniatures – It's a Big World

By Kayte Young
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Amanda is standing at her booth with her ceramics at a Miniatures Show in Chicago.
Kayte Young
Amanda Nickey at her booth featuring her hand-crafted ceramics at the 2026 Dick Bishop International Miniatures Show in Chicago.

Kayte has a friend who is into miniatures. Amanda Nickey mostly crafts pottery at 1:12 scale (standard for traditional doll houses), but she also goes to shows and connects with miniaturists all over the world. She wanted Kayte to check out the biggest miniatures show in the Midwest, the Tom Bishop International in Chicago. She said it was mind blowing.

Kayte went to the show. And it was indeed very impressive. Almost anything you can think of has been crafted at a 1:12 scale—desks, chairs, plants, loaves of bread, soup ladles, replicas of vintage toys, jewelry, holiday decor really anything!. Kayte spoke with creator, Janet Middlebrook, who hand-sews miniature clothing from past eras. She is currently focused on replicas from the 1950s and 60s (swimsuits, motorcycle jackets, nightgowns...).

Sheer and lacy gowns, hanging from a brass circular display stand. The clothing is one-twelfth scale, though it may not be obvious looking at the photo.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Janet Middlebrook has been handcrafting miniature period clothing for 49 years. These are nightgowns or lingerie from the 1950s or 60s. The clothing is made at 1:12 scale from full size. This is standard for doll houses, so these pieces would look look great hanging in a bedroom or lying across a dollhouse bed. Kayte saw Janet Middlebrook and her work at the Tom Bishop Chicago International Miniatures Show in the spring of 2026

But what Kayte found more compelling than this spectacular miniatures show was her friend Amanda’s practice of making miniature objects herself, and what her involvement in the world of miniatures means to her.

an off-white round base with next to a cylinder in front of a microwave.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Amanda fires small-scale ceramic pieces in a special microwave kiln. It takes about 20 minutes to fire a piece the size of the one pictured here (the small sphere-like form in the center of the kiln's base). Note: only use a microwave that is dedicated to this purpose.

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Kayte Young
Kayte Young is co-host and producer of WFIU's local arts and culture show, Nice Work. Before that she produced and hosted the long-running food and farming show, Earth Eats for over 8 years, and hosted a YouTube cooking series, produced by Payton Whaley.
See stories by Kayte Young