Indiana's run to national title game has wide-ranging impact

By Patrick Beane
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:59 PM EST
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti holds up the trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Oregon, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/AP
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti holds up the trophy after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Oregon, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta.

The Indiana football team is playing for the national championship Monday night against the Miami Hurricanes.

It would be the first NCAA title in football for the Hoosiers, but the Hurricanes have been here before – winning five times, the last in 2001.

The top-ranked Hoosiers have rolled in their two playoff games – beating Alabama, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl, and Oregon, 56-22, in the Peach Bowl.

With the support of the nation’s largest living alumni base, Hoosier fans dominated the crowd at both bowl games. But doing so at Hard Rock Stadium Monday night may be difficult, because it’s the home stadium for the Hurricanes.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the Hoosiers’ run to the national championship, how it effects the psyche of fans, the importance of the largest alumni base in the nation and what it means for the university.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.   

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.  

Guests 
Edward Hirt, Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Indiana University

Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
