Indiana's run to national title game has wide-ranging impact

The Indiana football team is playing for the national championship Monday night against the Miami Hurricanes.

It would be the first NCAA title in football for the Hoosiers, but the Hurricanes have been here before – winning five times, the last in 2001.

The top-ranked Hoosiers have rolled in their two playoff games – beating Alabama, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl, and Oregon, 56-22, in the Peach Bowl.

With the support of the nation’s largest living alumni base, Hoosier fans dominated the crowd at both bowl games. But doing so at Hard Rock Stadium Monday night may be difficult, because it’s the home stadium for the Hurricanes.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the Hoosiers’ run to the national championship, how it effects the psyche of fans, the importance of the largest alumni base in the nation and what it means for the university.

Guests

Edward Hirt, Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Indiana University

