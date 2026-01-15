Hoo-hoo-who’s hosting watch parties?  

The Indiana Hoosiers will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time in program history Monday, Jan. 19.

It’s been an historic two-year run for the Hoosiers led by head coach Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers are facing the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The cheapest tickets right now are nearly $3,000…and the most expensive are around $20,000.

But there are plenty of options to watch the game locally, with a not-so-hefty price tag.

Places are expected to be very busy for the game. Plan to arrive early and be prepared for crowds.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Watch parties

IU Athletics is hosting a watch party at Assembly Hall. Tickets were free to claim, but sold out in just 90 minutes. The first 10,000 people to enter the arena will receive a rally towel. Gates, concessions, and the IU team store will open at 6 p.m. Standard game day policies are in effect, including the clear bag policy.

The IU Alumni Association is hosting watch parties nationwide and at regional IU campuses.

The Historic Tivoli Theatre will be showing the game on the big screen in Spencer. Doors open at 6:30. Game day food specials will be available, including brisket sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches and chicken legs. Admission is free, but donations to the theater’s projection fundraiser will be accepted. Seating is first come first serve, and there are 278 seats available.

Hoosier Alley Entertainment will host an indoor tailgate and happy hour before the game from 4 to 7:30 p.m, with kickoff immediately following on each TV with full audio. There will be half off draft beers, skating, laser tag and bumper cars, as well as giveaways and a specialty food menu. Limited reservations are available.

The Bluebird will have live music before the game at its watch party. Local rock band Opal is performing from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are about $12.

For those hosting their own watch parties, IU offers a free 2026 National Championship kit featuring various gameday printables. Included in the kit are game predictions, cupcake toppers, bingo, and more themed activities.

Bars and restaurants

Brothers Bar & Grill will open at 11 a.m. Monday, with DJ Manuel Calle performing, T-shirts, and food and drink specials.

Kilroy’s on Kirkwood is opening early for breakfast club Monday and has specials throughout the week leading up to the game.

Upstairs will open at 11 a.m. Monday. There will not be a cover charge. Drink specials are still being decided, but wagyu sliders will be available for $10. There will also be commemorative T-shirts and posters.

BuffaLouie’s is hosting a watch party on Monday. There is not a specific time, but their post mentions to arrive early.

Heartwork Brewing will host its own watch party. Doors open at 3 p.m. with pizza starting at 4 p.m. They also are featuring giveaways at halftime. Located right across from D’Angelo’s Pond!

Yogi’s is offering a happy hour from 3-6 p.m. during its championship watch party. Those attending can also buy a souvenir cup or take advantage of half off shareables.

The Vault Pub at the Indiana Memorial Union is offering extended hours to watch the game, open from 11 a.m. to midnight. Punch and popcorn will be provided, and their food specials and $4 Hoosier Gameday Lagers are available for purchase.

Poindexter Bar & Coffee inside the Graduate Hotel is hosting a watch party with a special “Road to the Championship” cocktail menu. Cocktails include the Mendoza Mimosa, Hoosier Heat Marg, and the Cig-Natty Smash.

Other possibilities?

If you don’t see your favorite gathering spots here, give them a call to see if they have anything special – watch party, hours, menu, etc. - planned for the game.

You can also send your event to news@indianapublicmedia.org