National championship watch party sold out in 90 minutes; where to get rally towels

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:02 PM EST
The first 10,000 fans to enter the arena Monday at Assembly Hall will receive a rally towel.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
IU Athletics will host a watch party for the College Football Playoffs National Championship at Assembly Hall Monday.

The announcement was made last night around 8 p.m., and by 9:30 p.m., the free tickets were already gone. Each person could claim up to six tickets.

According to IU Athletics, 14,000 tickets were made available.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a rally towel.Gates, concessions and the IU team store will open at 6 p.m.

Standard game day policies will be in effect, including the clear bag policy.

This Thursday, IU Athletics will hand out free rally towels at the South Lobby of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall from 5 to 6:30 pm, or until they run out.

And, on Monday, Hoosier fans in Miami can arrive early to the championship at Hard Rock Stadium, where rally towels will be handed out inside.
