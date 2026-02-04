© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Noon Edition

State advancing legislation to beef up immigration enforcement

By Patrick Beane
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:47 PM EST
Bloomington residents gathered outside City Hall last Friday to protest actions by Immigration and Custom Enforement officials.
Clayton Baumgarth
/
WTIU
Bloomington residents gathered outside City Hall last Friday to protest actions by Immigration and Custom Enforement officials.

Minneapolis has been the focal point of the federal government’s push to deport illegal immigrants from the country.

Around 3,000 Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials and border patrol agents have been sent to the city, leading to almost daily clashes with protestors and two U.S. citizens being killed by federal agents.

Immigration enforcement tactics and rhetoric about undocumented people in the country has become another politically divisive issue between red and blue states, especially around how much local communities are required to cooperate with federal officials.

In Indiana, lawmakers are advancing bills to expand cooperation with federal agencies such as ICE and border patrol. It passed in the Senate, with all democrats voting against it.

Read more: Immigration enforcement bill clears Indiana Senate amid national ICE controversy

Another bill that passed in the House would empower the governor to send a “military police force” made up of Indiana National Guard members throughout the state. They would be allowed to conduct searches, make arrests and exercise other police powers.

Critics of the bill worry it could result in the governor targeting Democratic-ran cities akin to President Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” in Minneapolis.

Read more: Indiana National Guard ‘military police’ bill passes House

Those opposing the deployment of ICE and border patrol agents across the county say that they have been violating first, second and fourth amendment rights.

Protests have sprung up nation-wide against the tactics being used by ICE and immigration enforcement officials.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the bills moving through the Indiana general assembly, the debate surrounding immigration enforcement and if peoples’ rights are being violated.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Vanessa Cruz Nichols, Assistant Professor, IU Department of Political Science
Christie Popp, immigration attorney; Adjunct, IU Maurer School of Law
Sen. Shelli Yoder, (D) Bloomington

Tags
Noon Edition Featured
Stay Connected
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane
Related Content