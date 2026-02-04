State advancing legislation to beef up immigration enforcement

Minneapolis has been the focal point of the federal government’s push to deport illegal immigrants from the country.

Around 3,000 Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials and border patrol agents have been sent to the city, leading to almost daily clashes with protestors and two U.S. citizens being killed by federal agents.

Immigration enforcement tactics and rhetoric about undocumented people in the country has become another politically divisive issue between red and blue states, especially around how much local communities are required to cooperate with federal officials.

In Indiana, lawmakers are advancing bills to expand cooperation with federal agencies such as ICE and border patrol. It passed in the Senate, with all democrats voting against it.

Read more: Immigration enforcement bill clears Indiana Senate amid national ICE controversy

Another bill that passed in the House would empower the governor to send a “military police force” made up of Indiana National Guard members throughout the state. They would be allowed to conduct searches, make arrests and exercise other police powers.

Critics of the bill worry it could result in the governor targeting Democratic-ran cities akin to President Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” in Minneapolis.

Read more: Indiana National Guard ‘military police’ bill passes House

Those opposing the deployment of ICE and border patrol agents across the county say that they have been violating first, second and fourth amendment rights.

Protests have sprung up nation-wide against the tactics being used by ICE and immigration enforcement officials.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the bills moving through the Indiana general assembly, the debate surrounding immigration enforcement and if peoples’ rights are being violated.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Vanessa Cruz Nichols, Assistant Professor, IU Department of Political Science

Christie Popp, immigration attorney; Adjunct, IU Maurer School of Law

Sen. Shelli Yoder, (D) Bloomington