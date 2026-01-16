Hope in Progress (2 of 6): Trials and Treatment

Mateusz Opyrchal joins host Richard Carpenter to talk about metastatic and triple-negative breast cancer, where progress often comes through small but critical advances. They discuss why some tumors resist current therapies, how the immune system can be recruited to fight cancer, and what it takes to move a new idea from the lab into an early phase clinical trial.

Mateusz Opyrchal is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at IU School of Medicine and the Vera Bradley Foundation Scholar in Breast Cancer Discovery. He specializes in breast oncology and directs the Early Phase Clinical Trial Program at the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. His research and clinical work focus on metastatic and triple negative breast cancer, developing novel therapies and strengthening immune responses to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Richard Carpenter is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Indiana University School of Medicine–Bloomington. His research focuses on molecular signaling and the cellular mechanisms that drive cancer development and progression. He brings both scientific expertise and an accessible, conversational style to the series, guiding listeners through how research moves from bench to bedside.

