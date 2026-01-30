Hope in Progress (4 of 6): Cancer’s Hidden Switches

Dr. Richard Carpenter talks with molecular biochemist Evan Cornett about the epigenetic machinery that helps determine whether a cell grows normally or turns cancerous. Dr. Cornett explains how lysine methylation and other chemical marks regulate gene expression, why these “hidden switches” can malfunction, and how mapping these networks may reveal new therapeutic targets. Together, they explore how understanding chromatin and protein signaling brings us closer to earlier detection and more precise cancer treatments.

Evan M. Cornett, PhD, is an assistant professor of biochemistry, molecular biology, and pharmacology at the Indiana University School of Medicine. His lab studies lysine methylation, a process that acts like a biological light switch, where tiny chemical tags are added to DNA or proteins to turn genes and cellular functions on or off. By mapping these signaling networks, his team works to understand how this regulation shapes normal cell behavior and contributes to human disease.

Dr. Richard Carpenter is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Indiana University School of Medicine–Bloomington. His research focuses on molecular signaling and the cellular mechanisms that drive cancer development and progression. He brings both scientific expertise and an accessible, conversational style to the series, guiding listeners through how research moves from bench to bedside.