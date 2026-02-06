Hope in Progress (5 of 6): Cancer Cell Metabolism

Asmaa El-Kenawi, PhD, is an assistant professor of urology at the Indiana University School of Medicine and an Andrew and Peggy Thomson Scholar in Urology, with adjunct appointments in microbiology and immunology. Her research focuses on cancer metabolism and therapeutic resistance. Dr. El-Kenawi studies how nutrients such as methionine help cancer cells survive treatment by rewiring metabolic and epigenetic pathways, allowing so-called “persister” cells to evade cell death. Her work uses chemistry approaches to identify new strategies for preventing or delaying treatment resistance, particularly in prostate cancer.

Katie Tremel, MSW, LCSW, OSW-C is an oncology social worker and Program Director for the Cancer Support Community of South Central Indiana. She holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Illinois at Chicago and is board certified in oncology social work. With more than eight years of experience, Katie has worked in clinical oncology settings and now leads community-based programs providing counseling, support groups, education, and wellness services for individuals and families affected by cancer across South Central Indiana.

Dr. Richard Carpenter is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Indiana University School of Medicine–Bloomington. His research focuses on molecular signaling and the cellular mechanisms that drive cancer development and progression. He brings both scientific expertise and an accessible, conversational style to the series, guiding listeners through how research moves from bench to bedside.