Indiana governor deploys Indiana National Guard for Florida hurricane relief

As Floridians evacuate en mass or shelter in place ahead of Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm that will bring winds up to 160 mph, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb opted to activate Indiana National Guard units on Wednesday in advance of the anticipated destruction.

“Whether we’re aiding North Carolina recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, or assisting Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Milton, time and time again, when devastation strikes, Hoosiers of all backgrounds answer the call in helping those in desperate need,” Holcomb said in a statement. “Indiana’s finest who serve in the National Guard, chief among them, will continue to provide critical help on the ground and air while we back here at home mourn the great loss our neighbors down south are experiencing.”

Approximately 400 Indiana National Guard soldiers will mobilize today and be in Florida this week to assist in recovery efforts, prevent the loss of life and reduce human suffering caused by Hurricane Milton.

The announcement comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that hit several southern states last month and brought devastation throughout. More than 200 people have died and many more are still missing. Holcomb previously activated about a dozen guard members to provide assistance in North Carolina, where most of the damage occurred.

Unusually warm water conditions in the gulf, a byproduct of a warming planet, have fueled the back-to-back storms and made the hurricanes both wetter and more intense.

Units deployed the Florida will touch down today and assist with route clearance, shelter management and supply distribution as well as command and control.

“Hoosier Guardsmen answer the call to uniquely serve our nation and our neighbors, and moments like this are precisely why the Indiana National Guard trains and prepares to ensure we’re ready to mobilize when the need arises,” said Major General Dale Lyles, the Indiana adjutant general.

Florida’s deployment include four units from Terre Haute, New Albany, Lawrence and Gary.

Indiana National Guard members are also currently serving along the Texas border and in the Middle East.

