© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Have a health care system headache? Share your story

Published August 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Oona Zenda/KFF Health News

The health care system in the U.S. can be extremely confusing. If you've puzzled over using your insurance or dealing with hospitals and doctors, we may be able to help.

Pre-authorization delay? No in-network specialists? Dispute over costs? Confusion after a hospital discharge? Health Care Helpline — from NPR and KFF Health News — helps you better understand and overcome the hurdles between you and good care.

Send us your tricky question about navigating the system and we may tap a policy sleuth to dig in and help find answers.

Click here to share your story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories