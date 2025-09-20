© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Defense Secretary Hegseth requires new 'pledge' for reporters at the Pentagon

By Quil Lawrence
Published September 20, 2025 at 5:36 AM EDT
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 26, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images North America
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 26, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

The Pentagon will drastically change its rules for journalists who cover the Department of Defense, two U.S. officials who are not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to NPR Friday.

Going forward, journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn't been authorized for release.

The Pentagon says those who fail to obey the new policy will lose their press credentials, cutting off access to the headquarters of the largest department in the U.S. Government.

Writing about the shift, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on social media that, "The "press" does not run the Pentagon — the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home."

Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering national security, climate and veterans' issues nationwide. Previously he was NPR's Bureau Chief in Kabul and Baghdad.
