© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

A caregiver's survival guide: Advice from people who've been there

By Kat McGowan,
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR

If you're a caregiver for an ill or elderly adult, you're not alone. Millions of others are right there with you. They know how rough it can be, and they want to share their wisdom.

When NPR asked caregivers to share their stories, nearly 600 responded with practical advice, hair-raising stories and plenty of hard-won expertise. (Share your own story here.)

As one put it: "Dear whatever doesn't kill me, I'm strong enough now. Thanks."

There are seasons in caregiving — long stretches where things are relatively stable and phases of turmoil, when everything is happening at once. These suggestions can help you cope through the crises and the quiet times.

Navigate the following chapters for camaraderie and wise words from people who know what you're going through.

Click on these buttons or scroll to navigate to each section

/

The medical maze: How to help your person through it

One of the first tasks adult caregivers face is learning the ropes of the crazy U.S. health care system. You're likely becoming both a patient advocate and a medical coordinator — two jobs with steep learning curves. Here's what other caregivers have learned.

/

The new normal: This isn't the life I planned. How do I adjust?

Caregiving is now your new normal. But fully accepting and adjusting to this changed reality can take a while. Often, it comes in waves — periods of calm interrupted by wild turmoil. Here are tips for enduring these times.

/

Help! How to ask for (and accept) support

The No. 1 piece of advice from other caregivers: Get help, whether from a support group, a friend, other family, a therapist, your church, or all of the above. Caregiving is too hard and too isolating to do it on your own. As one caregiver put it, most people start the job as if it were a sprint and only slowly realize they're in a marathon. Try these caregivers' tips for getting the help you need.

/

Self-care: It's essential and it's not what you think 

It's not spa days and yoga classes. Real self-care means learning how to protect your mental and physical health despite the crushing demands on your time. Often, that starts with setting boundaries and forgiving yourself. Explore what's worked for other caregivers.

/

Your new relationship: Dealing with a changing dynamic

You're no longer just a partner, spouse, parent or child. Now, you're also a caregiver, and that changes your relationship with your loved one in ways that can be hard to detect and difficult to adjust to. These caregivers explain how they navigated the change.

Explore more resources

Taking on a family caregiving role can be overwhelming. Luckily there are organizations and resources out there to give you a helping hand. Here are some pointers and places to start.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Kat McGowan
See stories by Kat McGowan
Connie Hanzhang Jin
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.