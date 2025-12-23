© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bill would restore alumni-elected trustees at IU

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:03 PM EST
Republican Mike Braun weighed in on some of the most contentious statehouse battles in his wide-ranging health care proposal.
Nathan Gotsch
/
Fort Wayne Politics
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun gained control of the Indiana University Board of Trustees after the passage of the state's budget. A new bill would restore alumni-elected trustees.

A new bill could restore alumni elections for Indiana University’s Board of Trustees.

Just before passing the state’s budget this year, Indiana legislators slipped in language that gave Gov. Mike Braun authority to select all trustees. Though Braun had indicated he would not remove alumni-elected trustees, he eventually did so in June.

Alumni used to elect three of the nine IU trustees. If the bill becomes law, alumni could elect three members again. Three trustees appointed by Braun would be removed.

Republican senators Sue Glick and Greg Walker authored the bill. Neither responded to requests for comment.

In addition to criticism from staff, faculty and students, eliminating trustee elections prompted the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and trustee candidates to sue Braun.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.

The tradition of IU alumni electing trustees dated back to 1891.
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
