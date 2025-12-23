Bill would restore alumni-elected trustees at IU

A new bill could restore alumni elections for Indiana University’s Board of Trustees.

Just before passing the state’s budget this year, Indiana legislators slipped in language that gave Gov. Mike Braun authority to select all trustees. Though Braun had indicated he would not remove alumni-elected trustees, he eventually did so in June.

Alumni used to elect three of the nine IU trustees. If the bill becomes law, alumni could elect three members again. Three trustees appointed by Braun would be removed.

Republican senators Sue Glick and Greg Walker authored the bill. Neither responded to requests for comment.

In addition to criticism from staff, faculty and students, eliminating trustee elections prompted the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and trustee candidates to sue Braun.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.

The tradition of IU alumni electing trustees dated back to 1891.