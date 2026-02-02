Going All IN: Why This Work — and This Place — Matters to Me

When I joined WFIU and WTIU in June of 2025 as the Associate Director of Communications and Marketing, it felt less like starting a new job and more like coming home.

I was born in Bloomington and raised just down the road in Ellettsville. I’m a graduate of Edgewood High School (Class of 2000) and the Indiana University School of Education. My extended family is still here, and I’m raising my own family here, rooted in the same community that shaped me.

That sense of place (and responsibility) is a big part of why this work matters so much to me.

A family story tied to Bloomington

My family’s connection to Bloomington goes back decades. My grandfather came here for work, in a story that echoes Breaking Away. Like the “cutters” in the film — a term that starts as an insult but is ultimately reclaimed with pride — my family arrived because of limestone. My grandfather wasn’t a stone cutter, but a stone mason, part of the same tradition of skilled, physical labor that shaped this town.

He worked on buildings across campus, including the Herman B Wells Library and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. There’s no way to know for sure, but it’s very possible he also worked on the Radio-TV Building … the same building where I walked into my role at Indiana Public Media decades later. That kind of full-circle moment is hard to ignore.

Why public media feels personal

Growing up in south-central Indiana, public media was always there, informing, educating, and connecting our community in ways that didn’t always announce themselves loudly, but were deeply felt.

Now, working alongside the people who make that service possible every day, I’m proud of what we do together: local reporting and storytelling, thoughtful coverage of arts and culture, science, education, and news, and programming that treats audiences with respect and curiosity.

That pride also comes with a deep sense of responsibility, especially at a time when public broadcasting nationally is facing uncertainty and change.

Staying grounded in our mission

Here at WFIU and WTIU, our commitment remains the same. We are grounded in this community and in our mission to serve it with independent, informative, and engaging content. That means continuing to produce local documentaries, report on the issues that matter in our region, and bring you the NPR and PBS programming you depend on.

It also means being transparent, thoughtful, and responsive as we navigate the road ahead together.

Why “All IN”

That’s part of why we’re relaunching this blog as All IN.

The name reflects:

All the things happening across our stations

Indiana — the place we serve and call home

And our decision to go all in on our public service mission

This blog is a space to share stories like this one … stories about the people behind the work, the values that guide us, and the community that makes it all meaningful.

Thank you for listening, watching, and supporting public media in Indiana. I’m grateful to be doing this work here, with you.