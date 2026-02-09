Why We Dance: Looking Back at The Soul Kitchen Dance Party

There’s something powerful about watching a room full of people dance. Not perform. Not impress. Just dance. For themselves. Some people know every move. Some people sway. Some people dance with friends. Some dance alone. Some close their eyes. Some sing every word. Everyone belongs.

Last month, more than 200 of us showed up on a cold snowy night at Franklin Hall and got our groove on. We kicked things off with a dance class led by Olivia Ekeh from African American and African Diaspora Studies, which turned out to be the perfect way to break the ice and get everyone moving. From there, the night unfolded. There were warm hugs and cool tunes, snacks and love trains, and a whole lot of joy in the room. Throughout the evening, people had the chance to meet and greet with Brother William, put in their music requests, and help shape the soundtrack of the night. It didn’t matter how the day had gone or what anyone was carrying with them. For a few hours, we were just there together. People gathered on comfy couches, in the photo booth and under the disco lights.

A sense of belonging is at the heart of The Soul Kitchen—belonging to WFIU, and belonging with Brother Williams and the community. It’s why this event has resonated for so many of us. Music has a way of cutting through barriers, and The Soul Kitchen leans into that. You don’t need to know anyone in the room. You don’t need to be a certain age or skill level. You just need to show up. Whether you’re a longtime listener, a first-time guest, a student, a retiree, or someone who just needed a night out, everyone shares the same dance floor. For a few hours, the only thing that matters is the music and the movement!

I’m thankful to everyone who showed up and helped make the night what it was. Thank you to every dancer, listener, and first-time guest who brought their energy into the room. And a thank you to the staff who worked behind the scenes to make the Soul Kitchen Dance Party possible.

