“A Night of Mandolin Music: Jim Richter Presents the Midwest Mandolin Festival” celebrates mandolin music across its spectrum – orchestral, folk, jazz, bluegrass, rock, and blues.

Based in Bloomington, Indiana since 2011, the Jim Richter Mandolin Camp for the Rest of Us is in its 13th year and has been a center of mandolin instruction, especially in the genres of blues and rock. This concert features camp faculty: Don Julin (Billy Strings; writer of Mandolins for Dummies), Mike Compton (John Hartford, Nashville Bluegrass Band, Oh Brother and Cold Mountain soundtracks), Laurelyn Dossett (Rhiannon Giddens; Levon Helm), Laura Boosinger (The Knackered Ramblers, George Shuffler, Josh Goforth) and Jim Richter (blues/rock mandolin educator; Gordon Bonham). Joining as special guests are Phil Richter, the Banister Bluegrass Band, the Columbus Mandolin Orchestra, and others.

This free event is sponsored by the Jim Richter Mandolin Camp, WFHB radio, the Grant Street Inn, the Mandolin Café (mandolincafe.com) and Kimble Mandolins.

More about the camp and its faculty can be found at www.richtermandolincamp.com.