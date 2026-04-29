DePauw University Orchestra, Choirs and Concerto Winners
DePauw University Orchestra, Choirs and Concerto Winners
Orcenith Smith, orchestra director
Bryon Black II, director of choirs
Craig Paré, director of bands
Sunday, May 3 • 3 p.m.
Green Center, Kresge Auditorium
The DePauw Institute of Music’s 141st concert season comes to an exciting close with this collaborative concert conducted by Orcenith Smith, Craig Paré, and Bryon Black II, featuring the 2026 DePauw Concerto Competition winners — cellist Max Gavin '28, percussionist George Kolodsick '26, and pianist Sakura Kusano '27. The combined DePauw University choir and orchestra's performance of Randall Thompson's lushly lyrical setting of "The Road Not Taken," with poetry by Robert Frost, and Handel's majestic Coronation Anthem No. 1, "Zadok the Priest" will conclude the 2025/26 season.
DePauw University Green Center
Free
03:00 PM - 04:10 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
DePauw University Institute of Music
suzannehassler@depauw.edu
Artist Group Info
Orcenith Smith
osmith@depauw.edu
DePauw University Green Center
600 South Locust StGREENCASTLE, Indiana 46135
suzannehassler@depauw.edu