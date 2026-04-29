DePauw University Orchestra, Choirs and Concerto Winners

Orcenith Smith, orchestra director

Bryon Black II, director of choirs

Craig Paré, director of bands

Sunday, May 3 • 3 p.m.

Green Center, Kresge Auditorium

The DePauw Institute of Music’s 141st concert season comes to an exciting close with this collaborative concert conducted by Orcenith Smith, Craig Paré, and Bryon Black II, featuring the 2026 DePauw Concerto Competition winners — cellist Max Gavin '28, percussionist George Kolodsick '26, and pianist Sakura Kusano '27. The combined DePauw University choir and orchestra's performance of Randall Thompson's lushly lyrical setting of "The Road Not Taken," with poetry by Robert Frost, and Handel's majestic Coronation Anthem No. 1, "Zadok the Priest" will conclude the 2025/26 season.