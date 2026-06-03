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Lake Lemon Shoreline Sessions: Ben Cartha Fowler Project//Salaam//Claire Pendreigh

Lake Lemon Shoreline Sessions: Ben Cartha Fowler Project//Salaam//Claire Pendreigh

World rhythms. Jazz grooves. Lakeside relaxation.

Join us Sunday , June 21, for the next Lake Lemon Shoreline Sessions featuring Ben Cartha Fowler Project, Salaam, and Claire Pendreigh. From global influences and improvisation to soulful vocals and acoustic storytelling, this lineup offers a unique afternoon of live music overlooking beautiful Lake Lemon.

Time: 3 PM – 6 PM

Location: Riddle Point Park

7599 N Tunnel Rd., Unionville, IN 47468

Bring a chair, settle in by the water, and enjoy an afternoon of music, food, drinks, and summer at the lake.

Presented by Lake Lemon Conservancy District and The Orbit Room

Lake Lemon - Riddle Point Park
$22.66
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lake Lemon Conservancy District
8123340233
office@lakelemon.org
https://www.lakelemon.org/4th-annual-lemon-drop-polar-plunge/
Lake Lemon - Riddle Point Park
7599 N. Tunnel Road
Unionville, Indiana 47468
8123340233
office@lakelemon.org
www.lakelemon.org