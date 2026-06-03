Lake Lemon Shoreline Sessions: Ben Cartha Fowler Project//Salaam//Claire Pendreigh
Lake Lemon Shoreline Sessions: Ben Cartha Fowler Project//Salaam//Claire Pendreigh
World rhythms. Jazz grooves. Lakeside relaxation.
Join us Sunday , June 21, for the next Lake Lemon Shoreline Sessions featuring Ben Cartha Fowler Project, Salaam, and Claire Pendreigh. From global influences and improvisation to soulful vocals and acoustic storytelling, this lineup offers a unique afternoon of live music overlooking beautiful Lake Lemon.
Time: 3 PM – 6 PM
Location: Riddle Point Park
7599 N Tunnel Rd., Unionville, IN 47468
Bring a chair, settle in by the water, and enjoy an afternoon of music, food, drinks, and summer at the lake.
Presented by Lake Lemon Conservancy District and The Orbit Room
Lake Lemon - Riddle Point Park
$22.66
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lake Lemon Conservancy District
8123340233
office@lakelemon.org
Lake Lemon - Riddle Point Park
7599 N. Tunnel RoadUnionville, Indiana 47468
8123340233
office@lakelemon.org