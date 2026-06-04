Sounds From the Black Hole: Black Hole Drone Ensemble, Wayne Robert Thomas, fflesh, Slow Blink
Sounds From the Black Hole: Black Hole Drone Ensemble, Wayne Robert Thomas, fflesh, Slow Blink
DIY experimental, ambient, drone and tape music at the record shop Friday night. Artists from Chattanooga, Indianapolis and Bloomington. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Slow Blink - ambient sounds based in tape loops. https://slow-blink.bandcamp.com/
fflesh - soft noise/drone https://fflesh.bandcamp.com/
Wayne Robert Thomas is an Indianapolis-based artist whose compositions refract infinitely; bending time in those endless Midwestern golden hours. https://waynerobertthomaswsr.bandcamp.com/
Black Hole Drone Ensemble - Sounds From the Black Hole house band
Walkover Record Shop
$10 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sounds From the Black Hole
3173131501
soundsfromtheblackhole@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Wayne Robert Thomas
Walkover Record Shop
122 N Walnut AveBloomington, Indiana 47404
8129618550
tdscdsandlps@yahoo.com