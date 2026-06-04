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Sounds From the Black Hole: Black Hole Drone Ensemble, Wayne Robert Thomas, fflesh, Slow Blink

Sounds From the Black Hole: Black Hole Drone Ensemble, Wayne Robert Thomas, fflesh, Slow Blink

DIY experimental, ambient, drone and tape music at the record shop Friday night. Artists from Chattanooga, Indianapolis and Bloomington. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Slow Blink - ambient sounds based in tape loops. https://slow-blink.bandcamp.com/

fflesh - soft noise/drone https://fflesh.bandcamp.com/

Wayne Robert Thomas is an Indianapolis-based artist whose compositions refract infinitely; bending time in those endless Midwestern golden hours. https://waynerobertthomaswsr.bandcamp.com/

Black Hole Drone Ensemble - Sounds From the Black Hole house band

Walkover Record Shop
$10 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Sounds From the Black Hole
3173131501
soundsfromtheblackhole@gmail.com
http://www.instagram.com/soundsfromtheblackhole

Artist Group Info

Wayne Robert Thomas
https://waynerobertthomaswsr.bandcamp.com/
Walkover Record Shop
122 N Walnut Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8129618550
tdscdsandlps@yahoo.com
https://www.instagram.com/walkoverrecordshop