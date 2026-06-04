Sounds From The Black Hole: Black Sink, William Covert, Rock 'n' Roller Cola Wars

Live experimental music series, June features artists from Chicago, Florida and Btown. Includes video projections and a tribute to DJ Screw. Craft beer, gourmet hot dogs and pinball on site. All-ages.

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Rock 'n' Roller Cola Wars is the project of Bloomington native John Hardwick. John has played with or as Children of Scare-Midget, Alcorine of the Alps, Adeptive Radiation, Angels of Pot and many more. In honor of the historic June 27 DJ Screw freestyle tape, RnRCW has prepared a special tribute set to one of his most beloved sonic heroes.

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Multi-instrumentalist William Covert returns to Bloomington with an array of instruments, loops and sequences. William's music touches many places, and sits somewhere between jazz, post-rock and the improvisational avant-garde. Covert is also the drummer in Space Blood, Droughts, and Rust Ring. FFO: King Crimson, Zombi, Grails, Battles, Ben Frost.

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Black Sink moved to Bloomington last year from Florida, where he was heavily involved in local experimental music. You may have caught him on Soft Sounds with DJ Mood Ring, or in the audience at several shows since he's moved here. Black Sink uses field recordings, modular synth and video projections to create an immersive, multisensory experience.