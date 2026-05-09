Sounds From the Black Hole ft. Crawling Giants, ForK, Pain Management

Experimental music and semi-improvised noise of a variable brow height. Inclusive and DIY.

Walkover is located on the square in downtown Bloomington and is a reincarnated TD's CDs & LPs in a new location aboveground. Park for free at the Monroe County Public Library or the lot between it and the History Center. Street parking is metered and $1/hr. Come browse records, CDs, tapes and knick-knacks before the show. This event is funded in part with grant support from Visit Bloomington.

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Crawling Giants is the project of Adam Crawley: composer, performer, dance accompanist, educator, and instrument builder from Muncie, IN, and faculty at Ball State University in the Department of Theatre and Dance. Crawling Giants is focused around but not limited to creating music with homebuilt modular systems.

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ForK is the evil twin of Drekka. ForK performances often involve unconventional devices and objects, with an element of performance art. Prepare to be confused and delighted.

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Pain Management is a younger project, who also performs with the group PSK on violin and budget synthesizers/keyboards. For this synth-based solo project, they focus on the doom and horror of everyday life.