Writers Guild Celebrates Pride!
Writers Guild Celebrates Pride!
Celebrate Pride Month with the Writers Guild! Join us at the Juniper Art Gallery on Sunday, June 7 at 4pm. Open mic to follow featured readers Westley Penland and Molly Gleeson. Come early for a drink or snack; shop for gifts and art! Celebrate Pride, celebrate community. As always, everyone is welcome.
Juniper Art Gallery
04:06 PM - 05:13 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Writers Guild at Bloomington
8123602711
hyoshidajj06@gmail.com
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com