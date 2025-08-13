Bloomington doctor dies after being hit on bicycle by driver who ran a red light

Bloomington doctor Mark Dayton, 70, died Monday after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Lawrence County, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Police said Dayton was hit by Jimmy Arthur, 26, of Mitchell, who ran a red light at the intersection of Old State Road 37 and State Road 37 in Judah. Dayton was declared dead at the scene and Arthur was uninjured.

Arthur told police the collision occurred immediately after he sneezed. Arthur said after he sneezed, he saw Dayton, hit his brakes, but was unable to stop in time, according to an accident report from the sheriff’s office.

Arthur also told police that he could not remember if the signal light was red or green.

Dayton was a cancer treatment physician who specialized in hematology and oncology at IU Health.

Police are continuing to look at evidence gathered in the investigation.

Results of a blood draw on Arthur are pending.

This story has been updated.