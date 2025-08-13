© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Bloomington doctor dies after being hit on bicycle by driver who ran a red light

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:51 PM EDT
Sirens on a police car
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington doctor Mark Dayton, 70, died Monday after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Lawrence County.

Bloomington doctor Mark Dayton, 70, died Monday after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Lawrence County, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Police said Dayton was hit by Jimmy Arthur, 26, of Mitchell, who ran a red light at the intersection of Old State Road 37 and State Road 37 in Judah. Dayton was declared dead at the scene and Arthur was uninjured.

Arthur told police the collision occurred immediately after he sneezed. Arthur said after he sneezed, he saw Dayton, hit his brakes, but was unable to stop in time, according to an accident report from the sheriff’s office.

Arthur also told police that he could not remember if the signal light was red or green.

Dayton was a cancer treatment physician who specialized in hematology and oncology at IU Health.

Police are continuing to look at evidence gathered in the investigation.

Results of a blood draw on Arthur are pending.

This story has been updated.
Tags
News Local News
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
Related Content