© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Man faces felony charges for allegedly firing a gun at someone on the B-Line

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Mugshot of suspect Randy Francis
Courtesy photo
/
Monroe County Correctional Center
Mugshot of suspect Randy Francis

A Bloomington man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly firing a gun at someone multiple times Aug. 14 near the B-Line Trail, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Charges include carrying a firearm while being considered a serious violent felon under Indiana’s law. Randy Francis, 44, was convicted for felony child molestation in 2009.

According to the court document, Francis drew a pistol from a backpack and fired two shots at a man that missed, as the man was walking at about 12:45 a.m. south of the trail offshoot near South Camden Drive.

The man was walking with his green laser “starpointer” for light and turned it off when he saw two people, Francis and Korey Taylor, sitting on a bench along the trail.

Francis aggressively asked the man to see the laser. The man told police he said “what?” in response, which led Francis to stand and draw a pistol.

The man continued to walk down the path; as he looked back, he said he saw Francis fire the gun east, according to the court document. Then, the man heard a second gunshot and a whizzing sound near his head.

Police located Francis and Taylor on the trail and found two firearms in the backpack, one of them a .380 caliber pistol. According to the court document, a spent .380 caliber shell casing was found off the pathway.

During an interview, Taylor told police the guns were his and he gave Francis the .380 caliber pistol to carry that night.

Francis’ bail review hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday. However, the Monroe County Justice Center closed Tuesday after a complaint about mold to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Justice Center is set to reopen Thursday and court hearings will be rescheduled.
Tags
News Local News
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
Related Content