Man faces felony charges for allegedly firing a gun at someone on the B-Line

A Bloomington man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly firing a gun at someone multiple times Aug. 14 near the B-Line Trail, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Charges include carrying a firearm while being considered a serious violent felon under Indiana’s law. Randy Francis, 44, was convicted for felony child molestation in 2009.

According to the court document, Francis drew a pistol from a backpack and fired two shots at a man that missed, as the man was walking at about 12:45 a.m. south of the trail offshoot near South Camden Drive.

The man was walking with his green laser “starpointer” for light and turned it off when he saw two people, Francis and Korey Taylor, sitting on a bench along the trail.

Francis aggressively asked the man to see the laser. The man told police he said “what?” in response, which led Francis to stand and draw a pistol.

The man continued to walk down the path; as he looked back, he said he saw Francis fire the gun east, according to the court document. Then, the man heard a second gunshot and a whizzing sound near his head.

Police located Francis and Taylor on the trail and found two firearms in the backpack, one of them a .380 caliber pistol. According to the court document, a spent .380 caliber shell casing was found off the pathway.

During an interview, Taylor told police the guns were his and he gave Francis the .380 caliber pistol to carry that night.

Francis’ bail review hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday. However, the Monroe County Justice Center closed Tuesday after a complaint about mold to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Justice Center is set to reopen Thursday and court hearings will be rescheduled.