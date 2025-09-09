© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Indiana asks to allow ban on providing abortion info to pregnant minors without parental consent

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
Indiana passed a law in 2017 to make it illegal to provide information about legal abortion services in other states to pregnant minors without parental consent. That law has been blocked ever since.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana passed a law in 2017 to make it illegal to provide information about legal abortion services in other states to pregnant minors without parental consent. That law has been blocked ever since.

Indiana wants to make it illegal for anyone to tell a pregnant minor about legal abortion services in other states without parental consent.

And the state asked a federal appeals court to allow it to do that in a hearing Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed a measure in 2017, SEA 404, to allow pregnant minors or their parents to sue anyone who provides information to that minor, without parental consent, about abortion services in other states.

A federal court halted the law in 2017 and permanently struck it down in 2024, finding that it violates constitutional free speech protections.

Now, the state wants the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to undo those decisions and allow the law to take effect.

"There's certainly a strong interest of the state in ensuring that the parent-child bond isn't broken by a child getting medical procedures without their parents' permission, knowledge or consent," said Indiana Deputy Solicitor General Jenna Lorence.

READ MORE: Judge strikes down state law banning help for minors with abortion access in other states

Looking for answers on statewide issues? We've got you covered with our project Civically, Indiana.

ACLU of Indiana's Gavin Rose represents Planned Parenthood in the case, which sued to block the law. He said the state is trying to skirt the free speech questions by distinguishing between information provided to minors and referrals for care.

"I can't imagine that there is a constitutional difference between Planned Parenthood saying, 'Here's this information in the event you find it useful' and Planned Parenthood saying, 'Here's this information. If you decide to use it, I happen to know that Dr. Smith has a short wait period,'" Rose said.

There is no timeline for the court's ruling.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Statewide News
Brandon Smith
Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith
Related Content