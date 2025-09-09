Perdue Farms to lay off nearly 300 workers at Washington facility

Perdue Farms has announced it will lay off nearly 300 employees at its Washington, Ind. facility next month.

In a notice to the state, the company said it is eliminating the second production shift at the Daviess County turkey processing location beginning Oct. 10. A total of 293 workers will be affected.

According to the WARN notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, affected workers will receive pay and benefits through Nov. 2, their official separation date. Employees will not be able to transfer into other roles at this or other Perdue facilities. They are not represented by a union.

Perdue said it expects to eliminate the shift permanently. The company’s other Indiana operations — including a feed mill, grain receiving facility, hatchery, and breeder operations — will not be impacted.