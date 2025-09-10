© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis to receive facility improvements

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reallocating $800 million to make facility improvements and VA medical centers around the country.

Indiana's primary Veterans Affairs hospital — the Roudebush Medical Center in Indianapolis — will receive several facility upgrades.

The improvements are part of an $800 million funding program for the VA system nationwide.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins toured Roudebush earlier this year and said the Indianapolis facility, like many, was in need of upgrades.

"This reminds me of a lot of the older ERs that I saw years ago where you had a lot of crowded space, so it's very much a priority for us," Collins said.

Collins noted that the average age of VA hospitals in the country is about 60 years old.

The improvements at Roudebush include upgrading elevators, fixing roof issues and replacing air handling units, upgrading the fire alarm system and purchasing a new CT scanner.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
