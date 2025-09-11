County receives 821-page report on mold at Justice Building

Mold at the Justice Building in Bloomington, which disrupted operations of courts and the jail last month, is now at an "acceptable" level, according to the company that assessed and remediated the issue.

In an 821-page report to the Monroe County Commissioners, VET Environmental Engineering warned that preventing mold will be a continuing challenge.

"Elimination of all sources of moisture intrusion into the Building is either cost-prohibitive or impossible as many issues are inherent to the Building’s design, operations, and/or age," the report said.

The report noted that eliminating mold from any office building is impossible. But it said the county can take steps to prevent its spread and reduce the need for treatments.

"It is imperative that future moisture intrusion events at the Building are rapidly identified and rectified with associated removal and replacement of any water-damaged building materials," the report said.

"Areas subject to repairs and maintenance that may mobilize settled mold spores should be treated following maintenance activities to prevent mold colonization and neutralize possibility of future growth. Housekeeping in the Building, to include individual office spaces, must be a top priority."