© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

County receives 821-page report on mold at Justice Building

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 11, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
Monroe County Justice Building
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Mold at the Justice Building in Bloomington, which disrupted operations of courts and the jail last month, is now at an "acceptable" level.

Mold at the Justice Building in Bloomington, which disrupted operations of courts and the jail last month, is now at an "acceptable" level, according to the company that assessed and remediated the issue.

In an 821-page report to the Monroe County Commissioners, VET Environmental Engineering warned that preventing mold will be a continuing challenge.

"Elimination of all sources of moisture intrusion into the Building is either cost-prohibitive or impossible as many issues are inherent to the Building’s design, operations, and/or age," the report said.

The report noted that eliminating mold from any office building is impossible. But it said the county can take steps to prevent its spread and reduce the need for treatments.

"It is imperative that future moisture intrusion events at the Building are rapidly identified and rectified with associated removal and replacement of any water-damaged building materials," the report said.

"Areas subject to repairs and maintenance that may mobilize settled mold spores should be treated following maintenance activities to prevent mold colonization and neutralize possibility of future growth. Housekeeping in the Building, to include individual office spaces, must be a top priority."

Tags
News Local News
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News
Related Content