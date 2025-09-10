Terre Haute proposing renaming 1st Street to promote riverfront

Residents and businesses along part of the Wabash River in Terre Haute might have to change their addresses.

The city wants to rename a portion of First Street to Riverside Road.

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun said it’s part of branding the Riverfront.

“Overall, it's been good," he said. "I think it's one of those things we can do to really promote the gateway into our community when you move from west to east.”

The proposed name change includes North First Street and some of South First Street and Prairieton Road. Sakbun said the city is talking with those affected.

“You look at some of the improvements we made along the river, in our public spaces, in our parks, and hopefully moving towards some exciting announcements with the private sector community,” Sakbun said.

A public forum is scheduled for September 25th from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Girl Scouts Building at 1100 Girl Scout Lane.