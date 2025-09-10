© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Terre Haute proposing renaming 1st Street to promote riverfront

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 10, 2025 at 3:06 PM EDT
The city is proposing a name change for North First Street and a portion of South First Street and Prairieton Road to Riverside Road.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The city is proposing a name change for North First Street and a portion of South First Street and Prairieton Road to Riverside Road.

Residents and businesses along part of the Wabash River in Terre Haute might have to change their addresses.

The city wants to rename a portion of First Street to Riverside Road.

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun said it’s part of branding the Riverfront.

“Overall, it's been good," he said. "I think it's one of those things we can do to really promote the gateway into our community when you move from west to east.”

The proposed name change includes North First Street and some of South First Street and Prairieton Road. Sakbun said the city is talking with those affected.

Read more: Terre Haute's Sakbun on budget, homelessness, Riverscape project

“You look at some of the improvements we made along the river, in our public spaces, in our parks, and hopefully moving towards some exciting announcements with the private sector community,” Sakbun said.

A public forum is scheduled for September 25th from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Girl Scouts Building at 1100 Girl Scout Lane.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus.
