IU trustees meet Thursday in Indy

A new member of the Indiana University Board of Trustees is expected to take over as chair when the trustees meet Thursday afternoon at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis.

The public portion of the meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. The trustees last met publicly in June. Since then, three new trustees were appointed by Gov. Mike Braun. The governor had already dramatically changed the makeup of the board before the June meeting, taking advantage of a new state law on trustee appointments. Braun removed the three alumni-elected members and selected their replacements.

One of the trustees appointed in July, Dr. David Hormuth, is likely to take over Chair Quinn Buckner’s role. According to the meeting’s agenda, Hormuth will discuss leadership changes and deliver the chair’s report at the end of the public meeting.

In a private executive session, the board will discuss legal matters, security and safety measures, employment matters and “the assessment of the establishment of collaborative relationships.” These discussions are exempt from Open Door laws and are not open to the public.

The board will also publicly consider a new trustee Code of Conduct . The board first discussed the code June 12, but the vote was delayed after Trustee Jim Bopp, Jr., raised concerns over the policy’s language and privacy.

Michael Huber, vice president for university relations, will share more about federal funding. IU prepared for cuts, as federal funding shrinks and financial support narrows. Ahead of passing the university’s $4.5 billion budget, IU leaders approved reductions of about $200 million.