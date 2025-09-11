© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Out with Hoosier Hysteria, in with Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
Indiana University's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

IU's men's and women's basketball teams are parting with tradition to kick off the season.

IU Athletics announced that men’s and women’s players will hold a new interactive event on Kirkwood Avenue. Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood is scheduled for 8 p.m. October 2.

For years, the Hoosiers have celebrated the start of the basketball season with Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall.

The new two-hour event includes player introductions, skills competitions, and meet-and-greets.

The teams plan to use the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Kirkwood with the Sample Gates as the backdrop.

The women’s program is coming off its tenth straight 20-win season and sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The men’s team underwent a complete overhaul after hiring head coach Darian DeVries from Drake University.

The men's team opens the season Oct. 17 with an exhibition game against Marian. The women's team opens Oct. 27 against Missouri University of Science and Technology. Both games are at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content