Out with Hoosier Hysteria, in with Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood

IU's men's and women's basketball teams are parting with tradition to kick off the season.

IU Athletics announced that men’s and women’s players will hold a new interactive event on Kirkwood Avenue. Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood is scheduled for 8 p.m. October 2.

For years, the Hoosiers have celebrated the start of the basketball season with Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall.

The new two-hour event includes player introductions, skills competitions, and meet-and-greets.

The teams plan to use the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Kirkwood with the Sample Gates as the backdrop.

The women’s program is coming off its tenth straight 20-win season and sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The men’s team underwent a complete overhaul after hiring head coach Darian DeVries from Drake University.

The men's team opens the season Oct. 17 with an exhibition game against Marian. The women's team opens Oct. 27 against Missouri University of Science and Technology. Both games are at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.