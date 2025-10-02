© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Sixteen-year-old arrested for Friday attack on unhoused man

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
WFIU/WTIU News
The teen is the third person arrested in the crime.  

A 16-year-old is in custody in connection with the Friday attack on a 60-year-old unhoused man, according to a Bloomington Police statement Thursday. The teen is the third person arrested in the crime.  

Read more: Two men arrested in connection with beating of homeless man 

BPD press officer Captain Ryan Pedigo said officers found and arrested two suspects - Avery Williams, 25, and Khalil Morris, 21 - on Monday. Later that same day, officers found another suspect, the 16-year-old male.  

The child is at a juvenile detention center, according to Pedigo’s statement. 
WFIU/WTIU News
