Two men arrested in connection with beating of homeless man

Police arrested two men accused of injuring a 60-year-old homeless man Friday night in Bloomington.

The men, Avery Williams, 25, and Khalil Morris, 21, are charged with battery with a serious injury — a level 5 felony punishable by one to six years in prison.

Jeff Kehr, chief deputy prosecutor for Monroe County, said he requested a 72-hour extension to file formal charges because he needs additional information from the police. If granted, the initial hearing will be Friday.

Investigators believe four men were involved in the attack. Police followed up on a lead at Five Guys on Friday after the assault and spoke with two men. The men were not taken into custody because the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation or press criminal charges.

Read more: Bloomington businesses frustrated by slow progress on homelessness

But around 1 a.m. Sunday, police reconnected with the victim who identified himself to the media as Bobby. He said that on the night of the assault, someone had taken his cell phone while he sat on a concrete wall near The Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood. Bobby confronted one of the men nearby who he suspected of stealing his phone, leading to the attack.

Bloomington Police Captain Pedigo does not think the attack was premeditated or related to other violent crimes.

Police could not confirm initial reports that the people who attached the homeless man were wearing masks.

A 30-year-old man who tackled one of Bobby’s attackers was also injured in the fight.

Pedigo added that the murder of a homeless man earlier that night – Shawn Allen Sullivan, 29 – remains unsolved and police are continuing to search for video of the incident.

