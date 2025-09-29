Masked men beat homeless man Friday

Two masked men attacked a 60-year-old homeless man Friday night outside the Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood.

In a video distributed on social media, the unidentified men in white jackets can be seen punching and kicking a homeless man named Bobby. They broke several of his teeth.

In an interview with The Bloomingtonian , Bobby said he didn’t recognize his attackers, but that he’s been picked on by groups of young men before.

“I'm old enough to be their grandfather. If they could think about somebody picking on their grandfather like that, how would they feel?” he said. “I forgive them and everything, but it's just sad, you know?”

The suspects fled before police arrived. Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo was unavailable for an interview Monday but said in an email that officers were “busy working on events that occurred this past weekend.”