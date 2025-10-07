Bloomington Mayor Thomson says police made an arrest for shooting of unhoused man

Bloomington Police arrested a man Monday for the shooting and killing of Shawn Allen Sullivan, according to Mayor Kerry Thomson.

Sullivan, 29, was the unhoused man killed near the intersection of West Howe and South Morton streets on Friday, September 26.

“I’m really proud of the police’s work in the case,” Thomson said.

Police found Sullivan the night he was killed. According to initial reports from that weekend, the driver of a dark-colored Sedan got out of their car and shot him, after a “disturbance.”

