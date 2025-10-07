© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Bloomington Mayor Thomson says police made an arrest for shooting of unhoused man

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Bloomington Police sent officers to the area but didn’t locate any victims or make any arrests. (File photo)
Bloomington Police arrested a man Monday for the shooting and killing of Shawn Allen Sullivan, according to Mayor Kerry Thomson.

Read more: Police ask public for help after deadly Bloomington shooting

Sullivan, 29, was the unhoused man killed near the intersection of West Howe and South Morton streets on Friday, September 26.

“I’m really proud of the police’s work in the case,” Thomson said.

Police found Sullivan the night he was killed. According to initial reports from that weekend, the driver of a dark-colored Sedan got out of their car and shot him, after a “disturbance.”

This story will be updated.
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
