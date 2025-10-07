© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Remains of missing Indianapolis woman identified 22 years later after discovery

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published October 7, 2025 at 2:25 PM EDT
Indiana State Police
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana State Police identified human remains found in Owen County 22 years ago.

Human remains found in Owen County 22 years ago have been identified as an Indianapolis woman who went missing in 1999.

An Indiana State Police news release said Deanna Smith had been missing four years when the remains were found in the area of South Franklin Road in Owen County. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Spencer police and several other state and county agencies helped to identify the woman.  

The investigation is ongoing and remains classified as a homicide, according to the news release. Those who have information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the case should contact ISP detectives Toni Walden or Matt Busick at 800-852-3970. 
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
Related Content