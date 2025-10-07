Remains of missing Indianapolis woman identified 22 years later after discovery

Human remains found in Owen County 22 years ago have been identified as an Indianapolis woman who went missing in 1999.

An Indiana State Police news release said Deanna Smith had been missing four years when the remains were found in the area of South Franklin Road in Owen County.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Spencer police and several other state and county agencies helped to identify the woman.

The investigation is ongoing and remains classified as a homicide, according to the news release. Those who have information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the case should contact ISP detectives Toni Walden or Matt Busick at 800-852-3970.